“I think that's a great question, and it’s my most profound hope. For so much of my life, this story had so much power over me. It defined me. It controlled me. I think there is an agency and power and empowerment in owning it. By really going there, and not burying myself in the process. I do think I moved beyond it. Not entirely. I will be having conversations in my head with Malabar for decades and decades to come. I will not be passing along this inherited stuff to my daughter. That was my goal. Knowing it well enough to be aware and not inadvertently do harm or put myself first in the ways my mother treated me and how her mother treated her. If you don’t heal and address these things, you’re destined to pass them on.”