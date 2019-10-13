Be Your Own Tethered This Halloween With An Us-Inspired Costume

Cute and cliché costumes are okay, but if you really want to scare your friends this Halloween, go for a costume based on The Tethered from Us instead.
Director Jordan Peele’s sophomore horror film is already somewhat of a classic thanks to its sinister plot, unexpected twists, dope soundtrack, and Winston Duke’s thighs. Seriously! And the menacing doppelgängers that kept audiences on the edges of their seats are literally the epitome of spooky season, which makes them the perfect, um, people to be for Halloween.
Making this happen is pretty simple, as the standard Tethered uniform is easy to recreate. Bonus: it also happens to look comfy and warm, two things that matter as the temperature starts to drop. So, if you’re looking to bring out your worst self — or rather, your misunderstood self — on Halloween, here’s everything you need to create your own Tethered look. You’ll probably need to practice making your voice all raspy to really bring this costume home, but it’ll be worth it.
If red isn’t really your color but you still want to pay homage to Us, opt for one of Adelaide’s (Lupita Nyong'o) other looks from the film. Just for everyone’s sake, though, please avoid stumbling into a house of mirrors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.