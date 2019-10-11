Liam Hemsworth’s Alleged Date Maddison Brown Already Said She Wouldn’t Marry Him

Life lesson for those working in Hollywood: Don’t talk about your celebrity crush in the press, because you may have to awkwardly explain a lot of stuff when you finally get to hang out with them. This is a life lesson Dynasty star Maddison Brown may very well be learning, after an interview in which she discussed Liam Hemsworth resurfaced following the pair’s alleged date.
This week, Hemsworth — who just filed for divorce from longtime partner Miley Cyrus — was spotted out in New York City with Brown, who portrays Kirby Anders on CW’s soapy reboot of Dynasty. Like Hemsworth, Brown is Australian, so when she was interviewed by The Zach Sang Show in June, she was asked about some famous Aussies. Specifically, she was asked which Australian stars — out of Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Chris, and Liam Hemsworth — she would like to “f, marry, or kill.”
Advertisement
“I’m gonna kill Hugh Jackman, gonna take that one right off the table,” Brown said in the interview. “I’m gonna marry Margot Robbie because I would like to [fuck] her for life. And I’m going to [fuck] the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time, both of them.”
After Liz Gillies chimed in that “we won’t be able to air this in middle America,” Brown clarified her comment.
“I couldn’t marry them, I’m too insecure,” Brown said. “I would just be like, ‘You’re too attractive, you are never allowed to leave the house.’”
Hemsworth and Brown were spotted holding hands on Thursday in NYC’s West Village before grabbing drinks at a local restaurant. This is the first woman that Hemsworth has been spotted out with since news of his split with Cyrus broke.
Unlike Cyrus, who recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, Hemsworth has steered clear of social media posting about Brown or really, anything else.
“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram of his breakup in August.
Whether Hemsworth Googled Brown's name before their date remains to be seen.
Refinery29 reached out to Hemsworth and Brown for comment.
Advertisement