We reunited with @kerbito & the @pyermoss team for an incredibly special Collection 3 this #NYFW. We designed custom portrait sculpture hair beads, earrings and necklaces to honor impactful black women in music. The jewelry pieces feature 21 women: @DianaRoss, Aretha Franklin, @ChakaiKhan, @MsPattiLaBelle, Tina Turner, Nina Simone, @JanetJackson, @therealmaryjblige , @Beyonce, @missymisdemeanorelliott, Lauryn Hill, Da Brat (@sosobrat), Left Eye, Aaliyah, @erykahbadu), @QueenLatifah, Rihanna (@badgalriri), @LilKimthequeenbee, @janellemonae, Solange (@saintrecords) and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Thank you @piresny and @ashley_khirea_wahba for your assistance and my publicist @mariciajosephs 💫👊🏾 #jewelrybyjohnny #pyermoss images courtesy of @vogue
