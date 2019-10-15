She turned a black oblong tourmaline piece into a ring for him and then Johnny went back on tour. “I did a bunch of interviews out there,” he says. They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, your ring, your ring, your ring!’ And I'm like, Oh shoot, I'm getting a lot of attention for this. So, when I came back, I was on the plane or something, I'm like yo, let me make three finger rings. I came back and asked my mom again. ‘Hey, can we do three finger rings?’ She's like, ‘Alright, cool.’ It was so simple for her. It was weird, because I never even asked her if she knew how to make jewelry.” In September, Nelson's mother accompanied him to the Pyer Moss show.