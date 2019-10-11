What Does El Camino’s Ending Mean For Jesse Pinkman?

Ed eventually drops Jesse off at his destination, sets him up with a car, and points him towards the nearest town of Haines, 40 miles down the road. Before setting off, Jesse hands him a letter addressed to Brock Cantillo, the son of his former girlfriend murdered by the white supremacists after he tried to escape. Ed promises to mail it when he goes to Mexico City in a month’s time and asks if there’s anyone else Jesse wants to say goodbye to. There isn’t. He’s ready to cut ties with everyone in his former life.

