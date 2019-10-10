Sophie Turner Just Wants Joe Jonas To Pick Their Wedding Day Over Beer

A seemingly innocuous Instagram post is stirring up trouble in the Turner-Jonas household. On Thursday, Joe Jonas posted a pic of himself with brothers Nick and Kevin (you may have heard of their moderately successful band?) at an event for their new partnership with Coors Light. Each JoBro is wearing a Coors Light hat, in honor of the band’s new, limited-edition batch of the beer.
“Best. Day. Ever.” Joe wrote, tagging the beer in his Instagram caption.
Sophie Turner, whom he married in a casual May ceremony in Las Vegas ahead of the couple’s huge wedding in France this June, took some offense to the caption. After all, if you had two weddings...is launching your own line of beer really the best life has to offer?!
“Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting……..” she wrote in the comments section.
To be fair, Joe is pretty passionate about this brand of beer, and it loves him back. At the couple’s France reception, Coors Light provided cases upon cases of brewskis for Turner and Joe’s guests. The company even printed custom labels for the Coors glass bottles that read “Joe + Sophie 2019.”
“Coors Light has always been mine and my brothers’ favorite beer. The fact that they made a customized bottle for me as a wedding gift is incredible!” Joe said in a press release.
It was a pretty big deal for him to score some Coors before the big event, especially since Nick apparently ran out of beer at his wedding to Priyanka Chopra in 2018.
“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Joe said on an interview on the Zach Sang Show before his wedding. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”
Coors Light may be Joe’s favorite beer, but Turner is his favorite wife...which is why he made sure to clarify his comment.
“True. This is the 2nd best day ever," he wrote back.
All’s well that ends well. At least there's still beer.
