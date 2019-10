That Dr. Qadri Twist On Grey’s Anatomy May Be Permanent

When she landed the role, actress Ali told Bustle that she wanted to be a positive role model for girls like her — especially because she didn't have that as a child. "Growing up, I always kind of felt unrepresented onscreen. I never really saw anyone who looked like me," she said. "I guess I kind of just want that for girls like me, who are watching TV and need a role model who's like them." She added in an interview with Elle that she cherished the role of Qadri because she was such an everyday character who just happened to also be Muslim. "I love the fact that my character's Muslim and she wears a hijab, and it's not a prominent factor of who she is. She's got so much more to her," Ali said. "I feel like not making that an issue is so cool. It's opening [viewers'] eyes to that type of person."