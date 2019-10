For all the hell the writers put Jesse through in that final Breaking Bad season, his ending gave viewers some hope. His joy at speeding down the road and away from his torment was cathartic to watch. It's almost a shame to know that's not where his story stopped. Now viewers will have to contend with Jesse's reality that he's still a wanted man. And even if he does escape the police, Gilligan said in a 2013 Entertainment Weekly interview that it will take Jesse time to heal from the mental and physical wounds the white supremacist group and working with Walt left on him. "He's got a long road to recovery ahead, in a sense of being held prisoner in a dungeon for the last six months and being beaten to within an inch of his life and watching Andrea be shot. All these terrible things he’s witnessed are going to scar him," Gilligan admitted.