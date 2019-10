E! reported that Doherty described her Riverdale cameo in a similar fashion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "It was extremely hard in the sense of the emotions, but I feel really proud and honored, and extremely humbled, that they asked me and that I got to be a part of it," Doherty said. "It was a show that he had been trying to get me on since day one … So, it sort of was like this really beautiful moment and that cast loves him — loves, loves, loves him. It was cathartic in a lot of ways and very, very hard and emotional."