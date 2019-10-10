Still, it's too early to tell and there were some hints that Nick knows more than he's letting on about Tiffany's murder. For one, he was eager to take Nancy's side when she mused that Tiffany's husband could have been the culprit. "I'm with Nancy, look at the husband first," he said, which could certainly be a quick attempt to get attention off of himself. And when Nancy speculated that perhaps Tiffany's missing wedding ring indicated that it was a robbery gone wrong, Nick said, "Or is that what it's supposed to look like?" Outbursts like that certainly raise the question of whether or not Nick staged a robbery in order to kill Tiffany.