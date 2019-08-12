Fall television is stressful. Not only do you need to keep up with all of your time-honoured favourites — but there are also dozens of new shows to juggle as well. And that problem is more extreme than ever looking at the fall 2019 schedule.
Yes, the traditional networks are throwing out spin-offs, new comedies, and freaking Batwoman in an attempt to catch your eye. Yet, that’s not all. After a summer packed with hits like The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black, and Stranger Things, your favourite streaming sites are also continuing to release buzzy content into the fall. That means Ryan Murphy’s glitzy Netflix comedy The Politician. That means the Looking For Alaska limited series adaptation on Hulu. That means a star-studded Modern Love on Amazon.
How can anyone know what’s worth their time — let alone what all these series are actually about?
That’s why we’re here with a complete guide to all the new must-see fall shows. Keep reading for a full rundown of each upcoming series’ plot, along with cast details and a trailer. Even your DVR is breathing a sigh of relief.