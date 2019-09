Amazon’s Newest Series Is All About Love — But Will It Be Enough?

"We are going to have lots of big shows," Salke told THR of her content programming plans. "They're not all going to be genre sci-fi. We're also going to have some big addictive female shows. We're looking for our next big show that women also can't stop talking about." Amazon previously came under fire for canceling a host of women-led shows, including Tig Notaro's series One Mississippi and the beloved Good Girls Revolt (pictured at top). The network also declined to pick up three women-led pilots: Glenn Close's Sea Oak, Bridgett Everett's Love You More, and Diarra Kilpatrick's The Climb. Add to that the controversy surrounding Transparent and the allegations against its star Jeffrey Tambor, and Amazon has an uphill battle.