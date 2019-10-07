Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Veil Had A Bold Message Written On It

In case you haven’t heard, Hailey and Justin Bieber recently threw the wedding of the year — or, at least, the most celebrity-filled wedding of the year. Their nuptials took place on September 30 in South Carolina, and the bride has at last revealed the details behind her wedding dress.
In a series of Instagram posts, Hailey showed off her bespoke bridal ensemble, which was designed by Virgil Abloh. The custom Off-White gown featured all the markings of a classic bridal look: lace, pearls, floral embroidery, and a sleek, off-the-shoulder silhouette complete with an ultra dramatic train. Stunning as the dress may be, it was one of Hailey’s accessories that did most of the talking — and quite literally.
Her cathedral-length veil was topped off with an exclamatory message: "TILL DEATH DO US PART." While the phrase is certainly a nod to the traditional vows that are typically exchanged at weddings, its placement on the veil is undoubtedly a move that only Abloh could pull off. After all, it’s not really a true Off-White piece unless something is not-so-inconspicuously branded in quotation marks.
“When @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a ‘yes’ too,” the designer wrote on Instagram. “Love you guys since time, for time.”
Hailey called Abloh’s creation her “dream dress.”
“@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” the newlywed said. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”
So, is this a sign of a new bridal trend to come? If Abloh’s track record is any indication, we could be looking at legions of brides-to-be opting for veils inscribed with more than just a little lace.
