Lost In Space Is Returning To Netflix This Christmas — So Consider Your Holiday Plans Made

The Robinsons are still in space — and Netflix just confirmed they will be searching for the Alpha Centauri star system for a second season.
The only question is, where is Robot?
Netflix has revealed a trailer for season 2 of one of the most Googled shows of 2018, Lost in Space. The trailer features a search for Will Robinson’s Robot, gorgeous space landscapes, an invitation for the Robinson family to “go through the looking glass,” the still sketchy Dr. Smith (Parker Posey), and a potentially deadly encounter with a snarling alien. It looks like space is about to get much more dangerous. The trailer closes with Robot standing in some kind of desert wasteland, which Robot previously warned that there was danger.
So far, fans are reacting with much excitement that the show is returning after an almost two-year hiatus.
“Finally! I was so sad when there wasn’t a season two but now everyone in my family will hear the news from me. Hell yeah I love this show hopefully it’s as good or even better than the first season,” said Lizet Camarena on YouTube.
Meanwhile on Twitter, many fans reacted to the gorgeous cinematography and special effects in the trailer and the show itself.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? THIS IS BEYOND GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/SgizCQDp64— ludmi misses teresa (@ohmazerunner) October 5, 2019
In addition to revealing the trailer, Netflix has confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of the show will be available for streaming on Christmas this year. Could this be an attempt to fill the void for Doctor Who’s sci-fi fans, who will be waiting for the New Year’s special? Whatever sci-fi fans decide to watch for their holiday binge session, it’s likely to feature strong female leads, given Lost in Space’s first season focusing on highly capable women, and the highly successful first female Doctor.
It’s almost as if the future is female.
