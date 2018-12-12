Story from TV Shows

The Most Googled TV Shows Of 2018 & Where To Watch Them

Alexis Reliford
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Finding the perfect show to watch isn't always the easiest thing to do, especially in 2018. With so many real-life ups and downs, many of us weren't sure if comedy, drama, or something a little more futuristic was the way to go. But, in those moments when we felt lost in a sea of choices, many of us turned to none other than Google for recommendations.
Today Google unveiled some of their year-end search statistics, including which TV shows people couldn't stop searching for information about in 2018. From a realistic teen drama to a '90s sitcom reboot, no two shows are the same.
Before you click through though, you might want to snag your friends' logins for Netflix, Hulu, and HBO , because we're also going to tell you where to stream these series right this second. Yup, just go ahead and cancel your weekend plans now.

More from TV

R29 Original Series