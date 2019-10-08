The excitement around the CW's new adaptation of Nancy Drew is high. After all, the network has a pretty good track record when it comes to bringing beloved characters from YA and comics to life. If the show is as good as we all hope, we might also soon become as obsessed with its cast the way we are with the Riverdale cast, or once were with the Vampire Diaries stars.
The cast of Nancy Drew, a.k.a. the people bringing us this grown up and spookier tale of the girl detective, are yet another batch of talented and super attractive actors. Nancy Drew executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz gave us Gossip Girl and The O.C., after all. It remains to be seen whether this new group of beautiful people portraying troubled people (who also happen to be beautiful) will soon dominate our Instagram feeds and make headlines as we ship them in real life. (But let's be real, that's where this is going.)
Kennedy McMann, the actress playing Nancy Drew, is a TV rookie, and in some ways that makes us even more eager to see what she'll do with this huge role. But some of her co-stars are long-time vets of the stage and screen. You'll recognize a few from recent shows like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Fosters. Ask your older friends and relatives about Scott Wolf and his dimples.
