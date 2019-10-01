Put A Little Respect On Harley Freakin’ Quinn’s Name In Birds Of Prey Trailer

In the trailer, Quinn makes an enemy out of the guy from Moulin Rogue (I mean, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, a villain of Batman’s and now Quinn’s) and rounds up a crew of fellow colorful, weapon-toting friends to shake shit up. Even if you didn’t miss that voice, you definitely missed her cotton candy hair, innocent glances, and relentless positivity. She’s a villain like no other, and that’s what makes her the one Harley Quinn.