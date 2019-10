"I don’t think it is. The conversation has shifted too far to the right, and the U.S. was already far more right-leaning than most other developed, Western countries. I mean, we have a president who was endorsed by the KKK. That is insane. But I think the Overton window gets dragged to the right, and these politicians who would be considered center-left by European standards get painted as far more radical than they actually are. Take Elizabeth Warren's plan to tax the very rich. It's so far from socialism — it's just lightly progressive capitalism. Also, healthcare. People are freaking out about Medicare for All, when it's literally what every other developed country has."