Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Is Rocking A New Cotton-Candy Hair Color

It's a well-known fact that Ava Phillippe — the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe — shares a striking resemblance to both of her parents. Her face holds a lot of her dad's features: the bright-blue eyes, and the shape of her lips and nose. But her hair — particularly the blonde color — is a look she gets from her mom, and it's one of the reasons the two could pass for twins.
However, the 20-year-old has been playing with hair dye in her college dorm room recently, taking her formerly blonde hair to an edgy cotton-candy pink. Phillippe posted her fresh hair color on Instagram, and according to her caption, the new shade is a repeat of a style she rocked in high school. "Dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well," she wrote next to the clip of her angsty Friday-night look, complete with a black choker necklace.
There's a chance that this new look could be due to a pink wig, but if the past is any proof, we'd guess that Phillippe's pink hair is a permanent, or at least a semi-permanent, change. In addition to trying pastel-pink hair back in high school, Phillippe has experimented with icy blue dip-dyed ends before and even wore rainbow hair for Coachella this past spring.
Maybe there was some kind of throwback-themed party at UC Berkeley this weekend, or perhaps Phillippe just missed the fun colorful hair she's worn in the past. Either way, we're into the self-expression, and apparently Witherspoon is, too. She commented on her daughter's reveal post: "Pinky!" with a bright-pink heart and shooting star emoji.
