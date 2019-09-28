Want Your Home To Smell Like A Kardashian’s? Kim K. Has A Candle For That

The Kardashian empire is expanding again, this time into the world of candles! Now your home will be able to smell like the home of the goddess herself, Kim Kardashian West.
Kardashian West has launched a candle line as an extension of her KKW fragrance, and took to Instagram to share an artistic photo of the candle with a background of a book, a rustic chain, a bottle of KKW fragrance, and a group of tiny crystals that are a nod to the name of the fragrance, Crystal Gardenia.
“My @kkwfragrance candle just dropped!!! This candle is inspired by one of my favorite scents, Crystal Gardenia. I love how this scent illuminates the room & makes me feel so calm. Shop the candle individually or in a bundle w/the matching fragrance now at kkwfragrance.com,” Kardashian West captioned the photo.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
My @kkwfragrance candle just dropped!!! This candle is inspired by one of my favorite scents, Crystal Gardenia. I love how this scent illuminates the room & makes me feel so calm. Shop the candle individually or in a bundle w/the matching fragrance now at kkwfragrance.com
The 8 oz. candle retails for $25 by itself and $75 in its bundle with a 75 mL. bottle of KKW fragrance. According to the official website, the full scent features top notes of pink grapefruit, anjou pear, and lily, middle notes of gardenia petals, tiare flower, and tuberose, and base notes of sandalwood, amber, and skin musk.
Unfortunately, the candle and bundle are both already sold out, but you can sign up to be alerted when they restock. If you are just dying to get your hands on some candles to help your transition into fall, there’s plenty of other options to get your home smelling like crisp apple cider, pumpkin, and other autumn scents.
If you want more KKW items, Kardashian West also recently announced that KKW Beauty will be coming to Ulta stores this fall. Make sure you keep tabs on it, though, as if it is anything like Kylie Jenner’s Ulta launch, the items won’t be there for very long.
Advertisement