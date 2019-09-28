Justin Bieber Shares A Throwback Of Meeting Hailey, Bowl Cut & All

The countdown to the second wedding of Justin and Hailey Bieber is nearing zero, and it appears that Justin is reminiscing about his long relationship with Hailey. And everyone around the happy couple is feeling the love.
Ahead of their religious wedding ceremony at Montage Palmetto Bluff in North Carolina (the couple had a civil ceremony in a New York courthouse last year), Justin shared a throwback photo of him and Hailey when the pair were teenagers, and Justin is indeed rocking his iconic bowl cut from his teen heartthrob days.
“My wife and I :) Where it all began,” Justin captioned the photo.
Advertisement
Several celebrity friends and family left warm comments on the photo, including Kylie Jenner; Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette; and Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin.
Though Justin and Hailey have known each other since their teenage days, dating rumors didn’t start until the couple was photographed on vacation together in St. Barts, engaging in some steamy make-out sessions. Justin then shared his own photo of the pair kissing at Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Year’s Eve party, confirming that their friendship had blossomed into more.
The couple had a brief split in 2016, followed by what appeared to be a rekindling in May 2018. By July, Justin popped the question, and in September 2018, the couple was officially married in a courthouse, with plans for a traditional but small wedding at a later time. A year and postponement later, everyone close to the couple is gathered in North Carolina to watch them finally hold their ceremony.
While Justin was reminiscing on their long relationship, Hailey chose to celebrate the upcoming wedding with an impromptu bachelorette party hosted by Jenner. Based on some of her Insta stories, Hailey is very excited to finally marry Justin beyond their official license.
Though there may already be some rumblings of drama with non-wedding guests at the resort, the couple is expected to hold their ceremony on Monday. The Biebers will then take a break from professional activities for their honeymoon, according to People.
Advertisement