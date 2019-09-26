You Have 15 New TV Treats Premiering Today — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Welcome to 2019 TV premiere week. While Netflix is debuting dozens of new series and specials every week, network television likes a true momentous occasion. It likes to give hungry viewers all of its available new content in one week.
That means the core four broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS — are all celebrating premieres this week, as are some of their cable brethren. Looking at the schedule, no day is more packed than Thursday, September 26. That evening will see the return of Shonda Rhimes’ veteran ABC dramas (plus A Million Little Things), NBC’s Good Place-anchored comedy lineup, and even a new Netflix show.
All together, you’re looking at roughly 10 brand-new hours of television available in one night. We made a handy guide to help you keep track of every show, down to what time it premieres, what it’s about, and whether you should watch ASAP, skip, or save for later.
Olivia Pope may be gone from Thursday night TV, but you still need a fixer.