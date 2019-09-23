There is nothing simple or understated about awards season. Between the custom couture gowns and $1,000 facials with elite estheticians, celebrities tend to spare no expense when they’re preparing to take home a gold trophy. Last night’s Emmy Awards was no exception, with one caveat: the manicures.
While Billy Porter’s fingertips were coated in crystal decals that probably cost more than your rent, other stars, including Mandy Moore and Laverne Cox, opted for under-$10 Essie nail polish to top off their looks.
Check out how celebrities put their own unique twist on the drugstore staple at the Emmys — and then shop the exact shades they wore for the big night, ahead.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 12
Mandy MooreMandy Moore didn’t present or win an Emmy last night, but her beauty look was perhaps the most popular one on Twitter. While fans are still discussing her glamorous blowout and Brandon Maxwell two-piece gown, we're hunting down the Essie polish behind this classic mani.
2 of 12
Essie Nail Polish in MademoiselleNail artist Michelle Saunders is the genius behind Moore’s feminine nail look last night, noting in a press release that it was important to complement Moore’s flashier pieces — like her diamond jewelry and custom Maxwell ensemble — than stepping out in a louder polish. Essie's light-pink polish in Mademoiselle fit the bill.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Viola DavisDavis, who’s been nominated five times for her role as Annalise Keating on How To Get Away with Murder, rarely plays it safe on the red carpet — and last night was no exception. Instead of opting for a polish to match her custom Alberta Ferretti gown, the actress rocked an unexpected shade of burgundy.
4 of 12
Essie Nail Polish in Ace of ShadesNail artist Christina Aviles painted the Emmy-nominated actress' fingertips in two coats of Ace of Shades, a burgundy polish from Essie's limited-edition Game Theory collection.
“We decided to go with this deep burgundy red for a contemporary twist against her overall classic look,” explained Aviles in an Essie press release. “It was an added bonus that it happened to perfectly match her makeup, too.”
6 of 12
Essie Nail Polish in Jamaica Me CrazyKing's go-to shade for the night was Essie classic Jamaica Me Crazy. It's bold, it's beautiful, and just like King, it's a red-carpet showstopper.
7 of 12
Advertisement
8 of 12
Essie Gel Couture in Bubbles OnlyAfter painting King's nails with a sheer pastel-pink combo, Nguyen etched on the tiny hearts using Essie’s Gel Couture polish in Bubbles Only, a shade that matched the bold red hue of King’s Zac Posen gown.
9 of 12
10 of 12
Essie Nail Polish in What’s Gold is NewSaunders used not one, but two glittering polishes to achieve Garner's memorable manicure. After coating Garner's nails in What's Gold Is New, she painted a subtle French tip in the sandy polish, Call Your Bluff. "The amber and gold tones against her striking purple dress made for such modern color combination,” explained Saunders in a post-show press release.
11 of 12
Laverne CoxAfter spotting Cox's Edie Parker custom clutch that featured a poignant political message regarding LQBTQ+ civil rights, it was hard to avoid her sparkling manicured fingers anchored in crystal French tips.
12 of 12
Essie Nail Polish in Topless & BarefootWhile you might not be able to find crystals that fit your budget, Cox's polish is available at any drugstore. Nail artist Eri Ishizu swept on one coat of Essie’s Mademoiselle followed by a layer of Topless & Barefoot, then topped off each tip with dainty crystals.
Advertisement