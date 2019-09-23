There is nothing simple or understated about awards season. Between the custom couture gowns and $1,000 facials with elite estheticians, celebrities tend to spare no expense when they’re preparing to take home a gold trophy. Last night’s Emmy Awards was no exception, with one caveat: the manicures.
While Billy Porter’s fingertips were coated in crystal decals that probably cost more than your rent, other stars, including Mandy Moore and Laverne Cox, opted for under-$10 Essie nail polish to top off their looks.
Check out how celebrities put their own unique twist on the drugstore staple at the Emmys — and then shop the exact shades they wore for the big night, ahead.
