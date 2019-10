Bottega Veneta Actually Might Be The New Celine

Specifically, Lee went on to say “his goal for spring was an expression of ease, and that the first thought he wants people to associate with the brand is of ‘living in the moment, enjoying life.’” This seems to be a reoccurring theme over in Milan, where designers are asking their clientele to take it easy, both figuratively and literally. Post-Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi's latest collection aims to feel like your favorite vacation (or at least dress you for your next one), while Prada wants folks to adorn themselves more personally. And for Bottega Venetta that means softer silhouettes than what we've see from Lee previously.