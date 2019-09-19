… And The Bride Wore MM6 Maison Margiela

Standout pieces for the collection include a circle-cut doily dress to the iconic nude bodysuit, with the MM6 logo and slogans ‘They Are Two Of A Kind’ and ‘BETTERHALFISM.’ “Questioning what is casual and what is ‘dressed-up’, the MM6 wardrobe revels in the in-between space of our expectations,” reads the press release, “appropriating both British and Japanese traditions (care of the season’s source material).”