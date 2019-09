Among Foreign Diplomats, This Luxury Handbag Has Become A Cult Favorite

May Yang, age 31, moves among cultures herself. Born in China and raised in Los Angeles, she’s worked in New York and Hong Kong as a paralegal. In 2013, when Asia was suffering from a series of devastating natural disasters, she was drawn to the field of humanitarian aid. A director of a philanthropic foundation pointed her to an organization called Friendship that could put someone with her skillset to work. The organization works with remote communities in Bangladesh, a country about which Yang knew little. When she moved there and began working for the nonprofit in the field and then in the main Dhaka office, she discovered a local fashion scene where everyone regardless of their background wears bespoke embroidered sarees and salwar kameez.