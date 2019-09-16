The show opened with looks that are sure to please Tisci’s sophisticated cohort: a neutral palette with camel belted suiting, black fringed midi skirts and dove gray evening wear, plus plenty of silk scarves reimagined as halternecks and waist ties. Well-versed in streetwear (which we saw during his time at Givenchy, as well as last season at Burberry), Tisci presented more relaxed striped rugby polo shirts, logo-emblazoned oversized tees, and Instagram-friendly moments in the form of diamond-sparkled hoodies and blazers.