Is Zooey Deschanel is off the market? She was recently spotted with one half of the Property Brothers twins, Jonathan Scott. After her divorce with Jacob Pechenik was announced last week, Scott may now be renovating Deschanel’s heart.
Deschanel and Scott look like a fresh coat of paint as they walk hand-in-hand in photos shared byHollywood Life. The new couple dined at Little Dom’s in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, a popular neighborhood restaurant. They reportedly “kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual. They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet,” a source told Hollywood Life.
A source close to Deschanel and Scott confirmed to People that they are indeed in a relationship(lap). The two met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke last month, according to Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott’s Instagram. The episode has not yet aired.
As a reminder: although Deschanel and Pechenik’s divorce was recently confirmed, like many couples, they were separated prior to the public announcement, a source told People. Even if Deschanel overlapped relationships with Scott and Pechenik, it’s nobody’s business but their own. Refinery29 has reached out to Deschanel and Scott for comment.
