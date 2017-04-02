Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are known for their Property Brothers show on HGTV, but the twins recently dished on their personal lives in People magazine.
It was Jonathan who dived into his previous marriage with an airline crew scheduler named Kelsey. The two married in 2007, causing him to move from Canada to Las Vegas, but things ended two years later. The 38-year-old says their young age and rushing into things led to the detriment of their marriage.
“We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” Scott told People. “She wanted to get married on 07/07/07, so it wasn’t something that naturally happened.”
Advertisement
But, as with most relationships, the marriage served as a learning experience for the Property Brothers star.
“I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other,” he said. “I’m glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship.”
“I don’t think I would be in the position where I am now if I didn’t have the experiences I’ve had in the past,” he added.
Both brothers are currently in happy relationships. Jonathan told People he’s dating Jacinta Kuznetsov, a producer at his company Scott Brothers’ Entertainment. Meanwhile, Drew got engaged last December to his girlfriend Linda Phan, who is a creative director at their company.
"I’ve always been focused on work, so to have this beautiful woman in my life and knowing we’re going to get married, it’s amazing," Drew told People of Phan.
The couple, who dated for five years before getting engaged, have even talked about growing their family.
"I’m definitely looking forward to having kids," Drew said. "Linda and I have talked about it, and we’ve considered adopting."
Advertisement