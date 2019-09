Priyanka Chopra Felt Guilty For Ditching Nick Jonas At The VMAs

The Jonas Brothers may have won the MTV Video Music Award for their "Sucker" music video featuring the J-Sisters , but one key member was nowhere to be found in the audience when the boys received the win: Priyanka Chopra. The actress married Nick Jonas last December and it's been a non-stop love-fest ever since. However, when their name was called at the Prudential Center in New Jersey last month, he was left standing solo as brothers Kevin and Joe kissed their respective wives. Chopra was quick to make up for it with a cheeky Photoshop, but explained to Entertainment Tonight that her absence at the award show was no laughing matter.