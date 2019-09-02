Nick Jonas has had a lot of major celebrity milestones this year. He broke the internet with his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he and his brothers reunited the Jonas Brothers, and now he has made his first foray into the wild world of tequila.
Partnering with menswear designer John Varvatos, Jonas and Varvatos created their own line of tequila called Villa One. We’re not tequila experts, but it sounds like they have really put in the research. The tequila is made from sustainably sourced five- to seven-year-old, 100% blue weber agave.
Jonas has a particular connection to tequila. As a diabetic, he has to be especially careful of the sugars he consumes. According to some studies, the natural sugars in agave don’t spike blood sugars in the same way as other types of alcohol. “Me and my friends drink tequila to celebrate something the way people used to drink Champagne,” he told Bloomberg. We’re pretty sure a Jonas brother coming out with a line of tequila pairs well with a night in with your friends singing along “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”
This weekend, Villa One had a launch event in Montauk, NY, and it appears their catchphrase for the tequila is “Life As It Should Be.” I mean, sipping tequila on the last weekend of summer with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra is a strong contender for how life should be, if you’re asking us. Villa One will come in three styles — silver, reposado, and añejo — in bottles designed by Varvatos. They are priced at about $45, $50, and $60 per bottle, respectively.
The collaboration has reportedly been years in the making. In what might be the only time a viable business venture has come out of two good friends sitting around drinking tequila, Jonas and Varvatos came up with the idea as they bonded over their appreciation of the drink while having dinner at Soho House in New York City back in 2016, according to Bloomberg.
This isn’t the first time Jonas and Varvatos have partnered on a product. The two released a limited edition clothing line and fragrance, JV x NJ, in spring 2018.
The product launches in a handful of yet to be announced major cities around the United States at the start of 2020, but if you can’t wait until then to try out the tequila for yourself, you can find it in select bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in New York starting early September.
