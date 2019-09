In the world of fashion business, we’ve hit peak nostalgia — it seems like legacy brands are starting to see the real dollar signs that come with tapping into their archives, embracing iconic styles, and finding new ways to do old tricks. The latest example is Coach 's New York Fashion Week Pop-up, located on Madison Avenue today through the 15th. With it, the brand is celebrating its 78-year legacy of leather craftmanship through various, interactive offerings that tap into the reasons we all love Coach in the first place. The bags include vintage and new archive-inspired styles that have been restored, remixed, and remade (think: personalizing stations from painting to patches, the opportunity to restore old Coach bags you likely already own, and the opportunity to rent restored ones for just a fraction of the retail price).