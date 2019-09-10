Hilary Duff Just Launched A Makeup Collab — & It’s So Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff won't hesitate to tell you she's a daydreamer — it's even written in her Instagram bio with a yellow sunflower emoji. "It's always been this joke in my family that my head is kind of in the clouds," the Younger star laughs through the phone. We're chatting about her new makeup collaboration with Gen-Z beauty brand Nudestix, which she named, 'Daydreamer.'
"It's true, I have a zig-zag brain in the sense that I dream and create," the 31-year-old star continues, adding that she wanted a youthful spirit to come through in her line. "In becoming an adult, it's important for me to tap into that dreamer side of myself. That's where the name originated, and the colors I chose fit that vibe."
The Daydreamer palette launches today on Nudestix.com, and comes with six blendable makeup crayons, all of which fit Duff's fall aesthetic. "I'm a California girl, but I feel like summer lasts forever," she admits. "Everything's all sunshine and golden — bronze, you know? — but I'm pretty sick of that. I'm ready to bundle up in my sweater and wear the fall tones."
Thus, the 6-piece collection comes with a fresh, fun mix of makeup: a chubby iridescent highlighter, a mauve-y blush and matching lip color, and three creamy eye pencils — the pièce de résistance being a bright teal shade.
"The teal pencil, Night Dweller, was really important to me," says Duff. "I used to have this amazing teal eyeliner a long time ago, but I lost it. So, I wanted to recreate that shade. I love that you can glide it along your waterline for this really unexpected liner. Then, on the flip side, you can smudge it out for a pastel-turquoise eyeshadow."
With the Lizzie McGuire reboot all the buzz right now, Duff even gave her iconic character a nod in the collection. When asked which eyeshadow is the most classic Lizzie shade, Duff answers without hesitation. "I would definitely give Prism [eyeshadow] stick to Lizzie because it's this ethereal shade that's frosty and has a '90s vibe," she explains.
The aim of the collection was two-fold: to incorporate fun pops of shimmer and teal, but also have those easy, wearable shades that are more like no-makeup makeup. Because when Duff has just five minutes to get ready, she's going to put on a full face of Nudestix (she's both a partner and investor in the brand). "I'm obsessed with the tinted cover foundation," she says. "Then I'll use the Body Language blush stick from my collection on my cheeks, eyes, and lips — if I'm in a rush, that's the only color I'll use because it works everywhere. And I love the tinted Glossier Boy Brow, I always have it in my bag."
Of course, as an expert on '90s beauty trends, Duff also has thoughts on what retro makeup looks will be coming back for fall 2019. "I think a bare eye with just a bold liner is pretty '90s, and I'm into it," she tells us. "Also, I think a dark lip liner might be having a little bit of a comeback for fall, and could be really rad."
