A 13 Reasons Why Star Was Reportedly Bullied Off Social Media

A 13 Reasons Why star has seemingly left social media following bullying from fans.
Shortly after season 3 of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix, Grace Saif, who portrays new narrator Ani on the Netflix series, received intense backlash from fans who simply didn't like her character. A newcomer to Liberty High, Ani befriends Bryce (Justin Prentice), who was shown in previous seasons to have sexual assaulted and raped multiple women. And while fans are allowed to dislike Ani as a controversial character — that criticism has reportedly turned into unfair attacks on Saif herself. Following weeks of responses, Saif made her Twitter private and removed Instagram photos.
Advertisement
In the last few weeks, Saif's co-stars have responded to the backlash against Ani, and defending Saif in the process. Anne Winters, who plays Chloe, told People Ani is "vital" to the story.
"I think [Grace's] role was very important this season, because, you know, you need someone that has the other side of Bryce," Winter explained to the outlet. "Ani is amazing, Grace who plays Ani is like the sweetest girl ever. I really loved her character this season."
Timothy Granaderos, who plays Monty on the series, posted a message about spreading kindness, not hate. Saif is featured in the photo. Though Saif is not named, many fans believe it is about her.
"Whether or not you support, like, or love, a character in our fictional tv show—please remember that there is a talented and beautiful actor/actress bringing those scripted words to life. One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I’ve seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character. Y’all are passionate & we love you for that, but PLEASE PLEASE try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character."
View this post on Instagram
*please take a second to read* Hey Y’all, just a reminder. Whether or not you support, like, or love, a character in our fictional tv show—please remember that there is a talented and beautiful actor/actress bringing those scripted words to life. One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I’ve seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character. Y’all are passionate & we love you for that, but PLEASE PLEASE try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character. Love y’all & keep taking care of each other ❤️
This is not the first time that a newcomer has been bullied off social media due to intense fan backlash. Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars: The Last Jedi left her platforms after dealing with online harassment over her character Rose. Like Saif, Tran is a woman of color.
Advertisement
What's particularly disappointing about the 13 Reasons Why fan bullying is that the series is literally about the ramifications of harassment. The series is kicked off with the death by suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who, via 13 tapes, reveals the harassment, bullying, and assault she suffered at the hands of her classmates. Following Hannah's death, those around her realize just how important it is to be kind to others.
Perhaps one day these 13 Reasons Why fans will learn that lesson, too.
Refinery29 has reached out to Saif and Netflix for comment.
Advertisement