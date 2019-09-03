IT Chapter Two Forgets What Made Pennywise So Scary

In IT Chapter Two, also directed by Andy Muschietti, and adapted by Gary Dauberman from the second half of Stephen King’s novel, the children are now adults. It’s been 27 years since the Losers Club made a pact to return to their haunted hometown if that dreaded clown were ever to resurface, and guess what? He has. Taking advantage of a horrifying homophobic attack in the film’s opening moments, Pennywise uses the blood of his victim (Xavier Dolan), to spell out a message for his old nemeses: “Come home.” The only problem is, none of them, except for Mike Hanlon (played by Isaiah Mustafa as an adult, and Chosen Jacobs in flashbacks) remembers where that is. I’ve always been puzzled as to why the Losers Club wouldn’t just be lying in wait for 27 years, counting down to an eventual showdown. But as it turns out, leaving Derry means you lose your memories of the evil that lurks within.