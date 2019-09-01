Lady Gaga Took The Guy She's Maybe Dating To A Concert & It Was A Daydream

It’s Friday, and Lady Gaga might be in love. Mother Monster was seen canoodling with her possible boyfriend Daniel Horton at the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival, watching the Cure and the Pixies. Every teen goth knows that you only cry over the Cure’s sad music together with someone you love!
Gaga shared photo evidence of her Robert Smith devotion on her Instagram Stories, writing in a video that she “felt like [her] old self again.” Obviously, this confirms that Gaga was once a goth. In the videos, someone else (maybe Horton?) is holding the camera while she dances to “Never Enough” and “A Forest.” Gaga is so in her feelings that she doesn’t pay attention to the camera or anyone else standing near here; she’s lost in Smith’s spooky music.
Advertisement
She was also spotted dancing by multiple fans. She appeared to have her own VIP area, which, she’s Lady Gaga, so that’s fair. One Twitter user even saw her smiling and standing next to Horton, thickening the boyfriend plot into a nice cake batter. Horton, an audio engineer, is her second rumored relationship (after Jeremy Renner) since she ended her engagement to ex-fiancé Christian Carino earlier this year. Good for you, Gaga. Now I’m wondering if the two kissed during “Lovesong.”
Can’t see Robert Smith for shit but I got to watch @ladygaga dance and live for The Cure 5 feet away. ? #putyourphonedown— Susan (@skoozemarie) September 1, 2019
I WENT TO SEE THE CURE AND THE PIXIES IN PASADENA AND LADY GAGA WAS THERE SHES SO FUCKING CUTE pic.twitter.com/kqfRvLQFr3— bella (@ch1bekka) September 1, 2019
Lady Gaga going crazy while enjoying The Cure's performance at Pasadena, California, tonight. ✨pic.twitter.com/vWDbpOLrZZ— GAGA NOTIFY (@gaganotify) September 1, 2019
Advertisement