“I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it,” said Stamos in a new interview with GQ. He carefully walks around the issue, while making it clear that he still talks to Loughlin. “Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime” Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of bribery and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California. The couple pled not guilty.