John Stamos would like everyone to know that he is in Lori Laughlin’s camp. Or at least, he is hedging his bets on Loughlin and the college admissions scandal until after it goes to court.
“I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it,” said Stamos in a new interview with GQ. He carefully walks around the issue, while making it clear that he still talks to Loughlin. “Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime” Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of bribery and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California. The couple pled not guilty.
Stamos is also bewildered by the scandal. “And I'll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense.”
For parents like Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, Felicity Huffman, and numerous others ensnared in Operation Varsity Blues, the desire for their children to maintain socially-expected appearances is strong. Most of us will never understand that pressure because our parents aren’t celebrities or in a high tax bracket. For folks in that world, being part of elite institutions — like a coveted, selective university — is part of their image.
Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court on October 2. Huffman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
