Hot Labor Day Sex Tips To End Summer 2020 With A Bang

Labor Day: It’s the best of times (because you might have an extra day off of work to have sex), it’s the worst of times (because summer is pretty much donezo — and, well, everything else going on in the world).
One rousing way to observe the holiday is to hook up with your partner, friend, or acquaintance in a festive way. Research from the Archives of Sexual Behavior shows that Americans are most interested in having sex in the summer (as well as some in the winter cuffing season). If you go by that science, you basically have one last weekend to live and lube it up before December. So get busy.
Advertisement
You might be thinking: What’s sexy about a day that claims to honor workers at a time when many feel undervalued, underpaid, or have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. A fair point. And you want take out your frustration, here’s an answer: sex.
There are all kinds of reasons to hail or hate on Labor Day, but you might as well be orgasming while you’re doing it. To help you close out the summer with a bang, we enlisted the help of Holly Richmond, PhD, a somatic psychologist and certified sex therapist (CST). Enjoy.
Take the labor out of sex
This holiday is all about taking a break from labor. Kick off the day with positions that don’t involve a lot of work. Richmond recommends the side-lying spoon, during which your partner enters you from behind with their penis or strap-on while spooning you (you might ask for extra clitoral stimulation during this time!). Or, for a truly beach-y vibe, you could try the starfish, which is basically missionary: You lie on your back and relax with your limbs spread.
Take a Road Trip
In COVID-19 times, road-tripping is a somewhat safer way to travel, and you might have already been planning for a long weekend out of town with your SO. If you do, find a secluded spot (where you won't be forcing unsuspecting bystanders into viewing your torrid love affair), and steam up the windows.
Advertisement
“Push the front seats forward, and maybe put duffel bags on the ground in the back with pillows over them to create more of a bed-like experience," as Moraya Seeger DeGeare, a licensed couples therapist and co-owner of BFF Therapy in Beacon, NY, previously suggested to Refinery29. Do oral. Mix it up with positions, whether you’re scissoring or trying out reverse cowgirl.
Do it outside
Richmond says there’s something about a semi-public tryst that turns people on — when they can get away with it. She recommends doing it outdoors since the weather’s still beautiful. If you’re traveling, try it on the porch of your Airbnb if the yard's fenced in or surrounded by trees. If you want to do it on a secluded beach, just remember to bring a blanket so you don’t get sand in places.
You could also try a private pool or hot tub. But Richmond warns that it can be tricky for women to stay naturally lubricated in the water, so you may want to bring along a silicone-based lube.
Just don’t forget the golden rule of public sex: “Don’t do it where you’re gonna get caught, because it’s illegal,” Richmond warns.
Channel sexy seasonal vibes
“Figure out for yourself what’s sexy about summer for you,” Richomond says. Whether that’s your favorite sundress, an ice cold beer, a coconut flavored lotion, or a rosé cocktail, get it in while you still can. Make it part of a date. “Whether you enjoy summer tacos or peach cobbler together, it’s not just about sex,” Richmond says. “It’s about cultivating everything that’s sexy about summer.”
Advertisement
And then, again, get busy while you can.
Hate summer? Bring sweater season into the bedroom early
Maybe you hate the sweating, melting, and chafing that plagues many of us during June, July and August. In that case, use this weekend as an excuse to leave those uncomfortable, sweltering days behind you.
Turn up the air conditioning, light a pumpkin spice candle, and put on nothing but a sweater. Invite your partner to join you as you welcome the wonderland that is fall. “Get a sweater with a fuzzy fabric,” Richmond says. “There’s nothing sexier than wearing a one with no bra and a pair of panties.”
Try a cooling lube
While the weather is still warm enough, try a cooling lube, such as Kama Sutra Intensifying Cooling Gel, which might make you feel like your vagina just had a breath mint. If you’re feeling creative and picnics are your thing, you could also try a watermelon flavored lube.
Popsicle play
Since the weather will ostensibly still be warm enough to melt a popsicle on your partner, give it a shot. But do not put the popsicle inside of anyone, because the added sugar flavoring could lead to an infection, which would not be a very sweet way to spend the weekend.
Glow up
If you’re a “summer rave” kind of person, incorporate any glow sticks left over from the 4th of July into a sex session. Turn off all the lights (and maybe play a Kygo song?) and pulse to the music.
You’ll wake up on Tuesday with a glow only you and your partner can explain.