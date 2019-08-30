On Labor Day, the last thing you want to do is, well, labor. Especially the kind that involves breaking a sweat and breathing heavily like a Labrador in the sun. You deserve this time off, and if you’re going somewhere far away from your gym, the more power to you.
However, when Tuesday rolls around, most of us will have to get back to the grind of reality, which might involve getting back to our fitness goals. The good news is that a new survey from Rally Health found that many Americans feel re-energized to focus on their health during the transition from summer to fall. So, it’s the perfect time to recommit to yoga or begin a running plan. And what better way to get started than to buy some athleisure and gear on sale. We’ve scoured the best sales in the biz, and have picked out our favorite deals.
