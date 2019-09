The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kara Ross

Last March, The Fashion Spot found that across all four fashion weeks, New York was the most diverse . Though, it should be noted that NYFW was only inclusive when it comes to race and age , not in regard to size and gender. Each season, there are only a handful of designers to champion diversity on the runway in size, gender, age and race: Chromat, Christian Siriano , and Eckhaus Latta. Maybe its time for the CFDA to do more than post a 88-word note?