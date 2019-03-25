The Fall 2019 Runways Were Only Really Inclusive Racially

In February, of the 7,300 models who walked in 221 shows, about two of every five cast were non-white. That's 38.8%, or a 2.7 point increase from spring 2019's findings. New York was the most racially diverse of all four fashion weeks. Paris came in second, bumping London (35.7%) out of the way, with 39% models of color cast. Milan came in last with 31.8% but it was the first time, The Fashion Spot noted, that the models of color cast exceeded 30%.