You Probably Missed Jordyn Woods In The New Travis Scott Documentary

Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, reflects on his success during the process of creating and touring Astroworld, with reflections on key moments in his childhood and life so far. Therefore, Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi Webster are featured a lot. However, there are some other surprise faces that appear in the documentary, directed by Tyler Ross, and I'm not just talking about John Mayer. At the veeeery end of the documentary as credits are rolling, we get to see some extra footage that didn't make the final cut — including a shot of Scott, Stormi, and Jordyn Woods.
Woods, Kylie Jenner's former BFF, was ostracized from the Kardashian-Jenner family after she and Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Woods, kissed at a house party. She moved out of Jenner's house and the two don't appear to talk anymore, but back in 2018, she never left Jenner's side. The shot in question shows Scott holding little Stormi when she's clearly fresh out of the oven, and Woods can be seen sitting at a table while Jenner's voice is heard offscreen.
As we saw in Jenner's birth vlog — which was also directed by Ross — Woods was there every step of the way during the pregnancy process, even in the bathroom during the first pregnancy test.
"This is how I found out about you," Woods says to the camera, before going into detail about Jenner's sneaky pregnancy test taken without her knowing.
While Woods is no longer palling around with the cosmetics queen and rap artist, she is building a pretty impressive new squad with Megan Thee Stallion. The two have been having a Hot Girl Summer together now that everyone seems to have moved on from the drama. She'll always have been a part of Jenner's life, and documentaries like this will make sure she's left her mark.
