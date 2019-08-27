While Elliott took a three-hour nap, Williams created the iconic design. She used DND Black Licorice gel lacquer on her accent nails and topped off everything with Poochiez Nails clear topcoat. "Missy loves super-glossy polishes," she says. Each tip was decked out in over $350 of Swarovski crystals in various shapes and shades. When Elliott woke up from her snooze and looked down at her nails, her first reaction was "Ooooh," according to Williams. We said the same thing when we saw them against her black bedazzled microphone.