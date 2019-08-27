Missy Elliott Dedicates Award To Aaliyah The Day After Anniversary Of Her Death

View this post on Instagram

Aaliyah so many people LOVE your Style & Music TIL this day! I wish they all got a chance to meet you to see how CARING you were to EVERYONE you met! I CAN STILL HEAR YOU LAUGH & us cracking up all the time & me you @Timbaland joking😌we MISS YOU so much!😞but I know you are surrounded by ANGELS and yall dancing doing a Dope routine a sick 8 count for your BDAY🙌🏾💯😇🎂🍰 WE LOVE U from The Supa friends! and YOUR FANS! Prayers for mama DIANE & your bro RASHAD🙏🏾❤️