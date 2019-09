Those themes were also present in Elliott's recent music video drop. "For her Throw It Back video, Missy wanted us to do something noticeably out of the box," says Williams. "So we referenced her lyric 'middle-finger flip, get up off my hip,' and I created 'M' and 'E' initials for Missy and her dancers using Swarovski pieces provided by Angel Crystals ." The entire process took Williams five days to prep with the help of her sister Nikki Da Nail Trapper . "It took a lot of hard work, but it was so worth it and so Missy," she says.