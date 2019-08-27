Bella and Gigi Hadid were #sistergoals personified at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards: The models attended the event rocking matching cream-coloured outfits, sunlit blonde hair, and even sunset eyeshadow. But their sisters-night-out went beyond singing along to the same lyrics, presenting the same award, and raiding each other's closets — their manicures got the head-to-toe twinning memo, too.
If you zoom in on the sisters' hands, their tips were also painted the same colour as their outfits. Gigi wore a single coat of camel-coloured polish on all ten, while Bella did the opposite: a pale cream base with tan French tips. Their polish choices were a far cry from the metallic, bedazzled nail art that dominated the hands of other celebrities at the event, but a refreshing indicator that cool autumn weather is near, and taupe autumn nail polish colours aren't too far behind.
Ahead, we rounded up some of our favourite tan-coloured polishes so you can make like Bella and Gigi this season.
