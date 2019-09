It's no surprise, then, that Missy is finally getting her due at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where she will receive the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. As an artist, her contributions to music are unmatched. Play "Get Ur Freak On" at any social function and those first few notes will get everyone onto the dance floor (and if there's no dance floor, people will make one). Most recently, she dropped her first EP in 14 years, the aptly titled Iconology , further cementing her place among the musical greats.