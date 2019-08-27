That "make-it-happen" attitude is the core of bringing any Elliot visual, including this one, to life. "Working with Missy will make anyone a better artist," Deryck says. "When she thinks it, it happens. So, if she's choosing you to help execute those visions, you have to push yourself and be the best." If this is a taste of what Elliott, Deryck, and the glam team have to offer, we know we're in for a real treat when the rapper receives the MTV Video Vanguard Award on Monday. We'll be at home watching with our wigs secured with extra layers of Got2b, because the threat of snatching is high.