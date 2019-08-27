Lil Nas X's VMAs Nails Are Worth A Closer Look

With the success of his hit "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has been everywhere this summer, from setting off the stage at Coachella to performing alongside Billy Ray Cyrus at CMA Fest. The rising star has also been a red-carpet favorite, often showing up with to-die-for fashion moments. With multiple nominations, he made an appearance at the 2019 MTV VMAs last night. And, well, he was the star of the evening. Lil Nas X walked away with two wins (Direction and Song of the Year), gave a killer performance of his newest track "Panini," and blessed fans with three outfit changes. But there's one detail you might've missed — his custom manicure.
A closer look at Lil Nas X's hands reveals that his nails were adorned with his name. One hand read "Lil," while the other read "Nas" with a star replacing the "A." The black nail art, done by artist Juan Alvear, was drawn on with a thick 3-D gel.
No nail went unadorned, as his pinkies were also embellished with white 3-D dots that featured small black designs. One is seemingly a moon, while the other isn't identifiable from photos — but if we had to take a guess, a cowboy hat would be very on-brand.
Okay but the nails are ughh everything @LilNasX https://t.co/Psj24VnATM pic.twitter.com/irPRLaO7nj— cap master flex ? (@melanyashlie) August 27, 2019
Love your nails @LilNasX i just peeped it says “Lil Nas X” you’re dope!— Capri Maree (@caprimaree) August 27, 2019
Manicures were one of the biggest accessories of the night with Rosalía's black stiletto nails, Gigi and Bella Hadid's matching manis, and Lizzo's extra-long purple set. Everyone was clearly ready to make a statement, whether they were holding a microphone or accepting an award — or, in the case of Lil Nas X, doing a little bit of both.
