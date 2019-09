Lil Nas X's VMAs Nails Are Worth A Closer Look

With the success of his hit "Old Town Road ," Lil Nas X has been everywhere this summer, from setting off the stage at Coachella to performing alongside Billy Ray Cyrus at CMA Fest. The rising star has also been a red-carpet favorite, often showing up with to-die-for fashion moments. With multiple nominations, he made an appearance at the 2019 MTV VMAs last night. And, well, he was the star of the evening. Lil Nas X walked away with two wins (Direction and Song of the Year), gave a killer performance of his newest track "Panini," and blessed fans with three outfit changes . But there's one detail you might've missed — his custom manicure.